Orioles name Adrienne Roberson first female public address announcer in franchise history

BALTIMORE — Adrienne Roberson on Friday was named the Orioles first ever female public address announcer.

Only three other women currently hold the position of PA announcer in Major League Baseball.

“This is a dream come true, and I am honored to be the next voice of Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” said Roberson.

For the last 17 years, the Philadelphia native served as PA announcer for the Baltimore's Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox.

Roberson has been behind the mic at Camden Yards since the season home opener, when longtime PA announcer Ryan Wagner was fired by the team.

