Watch
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Orioles name Adrienne Roberson first female public address announcer in franchise history

items.[0].image.alt
File
The Orioles play an intrasquad game during 2020 summer camp
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 10:51:09-04

BALTIMORE — Adrienne Roberson on Friday was named the Orioles first ever female public address announcer.

Only three other women currently hold the position of PA announcer in Major League Baseball.

“This is a dream come true, and I am honored to be the next voice of Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” said Roberson.

For the last 17 years, the Philadelphia native served as PA announcer for the Baltimore's Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox.

Roberson has been behind the mic at Camden Yards since the season home opener, when longtime PA announcer Ryan Wagner was fired by the team.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020