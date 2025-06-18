Orioles minor league pitcher Luis Guevara dies at 19; organization mourns 'beloved' team member

Luis Guevara, a minor league pitcher who was signed by the Orioles in January 2023, has passed away, according to the O's PR Department.

Guevara was 19. He appeared in 30 games this year, which was his first season in the United States, playing in 24 games with Single-A Delmarva, four with the FCL Orioles, and two with Double-A Chesapeake, according to the team.

He spent his first two pro seasons, from 2023 to 2024, with the DSL Orioles.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing," says Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time.”

