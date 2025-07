BALTIMORE — The Orioles' game against the New York Mets has been postponed due to rain, the team announced on social media.

The game will be made up as a part of a split-admission doubleheader Thursday, July 10.

One game will begin at 12:05 p.m with game two scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Tickets will automatically be valid for game two.