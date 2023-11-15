Orioles manager Brandon Hyde named American League Manager of the Year

Honors continue to stack for the Orioles as manager Brandon Hyde has won American League Manager of the Year.

Hyde lead the Orioles to an AL best 101 wins this past season.

Under Hyde’s leadership, the 2023 Orioles claimed the club’s 10th AL East title and first since 2014, as well as their first playoff berth since the 2016 AL Wild Card

On August 23, Hyde notched his 292nd managerial win, the 5th most in Orioles history.

Just two weeks after that, he earned his 300th win, joining the likes of Weaver, Paul Richards, and Hank Bauers as managers with 300 wins in an Orioles uniform.

The 2023 campaign marked Hyde’s fifth season as Baltimore’s skipper after being named the 20th manager in team history on December 14, 2018. He was also voted the Sporting News AL Manager of the Year by fellow American League managers for the second consecutive year.