Orioles kick off week of service packing school supply kits in Aberdeen

For many fans, the Orioles record this season may be all the thanks they need for their devotion.

But the O's are going beyond baseball to give back too.

On Monday, the Orioles kicked off their Orange & Black Gives Back week of service alongside their minor league affiliates completing service projects for community groups.

The O's and the Aberdeen IronBirds teamed up with the Harford County Education Foundation to pack up school supply kits.

Orioles Hall-of-Famer Boog Powell helped out, along with IronBird mascot Ferrous.

"It was a really good group effort by the whole team. Those guys played last night and they probably weren't really happy to be out here at nine o'clock in the morning. But, they did a great job. They had a lot of spirit. They enjoyed doing what they were doing. You could just tell being around here, and they were having fun, and I was having fun too," Powell said.

They packed 500 school supply kits for Title One students today.