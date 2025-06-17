Orioles hosting 6th annual Pride Night at Camden Yards with rainbow treats, special merchandise

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are stepping up to the plate for Pride Month with their sixth annual Pride Night celebration at Camden Yards.

Next Wednesday, the ballpark will transform into a colorful celebration as the Orioles take on the Texas Rangers.

Fans attending the game can enjoy vibrant signature cocktails, snack on rainbow popcorn, and cool off with Rita's Rainbow Gelati. The team store will offer limited-edition Pride shirts, hats, pins, and the fan-favorite fridge magnet.

With music, giveaways, and community involvement, Pride Night represents more than just a celebration for many attendees—it's a statement of inclusion and acceptance.

"This moment is a moment that we have always celebrated at Camden Yards with the Orioles. The Orioles are heavy on diversity and inclusion. This shows, and this is not our first time, so we're excited to be in this space again and again as we are every year," said an Orioles representative.

The event brings together local LGBTQ+ organizations including Baltimore Safe Haven and Iron Crow Theater, highlighting the team's commitment to supporting the diverse communities of Baltimore.

This marks the sixth Pride Night for the Orioles, continuing their tradition of creating an inclusive environment for all baseball fans.

