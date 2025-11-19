Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

Orioles hit a homer in trade acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward sending pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to LA

Royals Angels Baseball
Eric Thayer/AP
Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Royals Angels Baseball
Posted

BALTIMORE — The O's just added a power hitter to the nest.

Baltimore just sent pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Taylor Ward.

The 31-year-old's batting average last season was .228 with 31 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 86 runs scored, 103 RBI, and 75 walks in 157 games.

The new bird has a knack for covering all bases.

Ward set career highs in games played, runs, doubles, homers, RBI, walks, slugging percentage, extra-base hits (69), and total bases (275).

He also tied for fifth in the AL in home runs, ranked sixth in RBI, and seventh in walks and extra-base hits.

Ward became the third Angel since 2018 to drive in 100 runs, along with Mike Trout (104 RBI, 2019) and Shohei Ohtani (100 RBI, 2021).

Of his 36 home runs, 35 came as the left fielder, setting the team’s franchise record (since 1961) for that position.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are