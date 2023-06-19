Watch Now
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher Dick Hall passes away at 92

Orioles release promotions and giveaways schedule for 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Winslow Townson
<p>BOSTON, MA - JUNE 25: The Baltimore Orioles logo is seen on a batting helmet during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on June 25, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)</p>
Orioles release promotions and giveaways schedule for 2018
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 09:55:20-04

BALTIMORE — Longtime Orioles pitcher Dick Hall passed away Sunday at the age of 92, the team announced.

Hall spent nine total seasons with the birds during two separate stints from 1961-66 and 1969-71. In between he pitched for the Pirates and Phillies.

During that span the right-hander appeared in 342 games, compiling a 65-40 win-loss record and 2.89 ERA.

Hall was part of the 1966 and 1970 World Series Championship teams, and two other pennant winners (1969 and 1971).

He was inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 1989.

Hall and his wife of 67 years, the former Maria Elena Nieto, lived in Timonium since the early 1960s.

In addition to his wife, Hall is survived by their three daughters, Norma, Martha, and Helen; a son, David; along with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices