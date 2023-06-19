Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher Dick Hall passes away at 92

BALTIMORE — Longtime Orioles pitcher Dick Hall passed away Sunday at the age of 92, the team announced.

Hall spent nine total seasons with the birds during two separate stints from 1961-66 and 1969-71. In between he pitched for the Pirates and Phillies.

During that span the right-hander appeared in 342 games, compiling a 65-40 win-loss record and 2.89 ERA.

Hall was part of the 1966 and 1970 World Series Championship teams, and two other pennant winners (1969 and 1971).

He was inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 1989.

Hall and his wife of 67 years, the former Maria Elena Nieto, lived in Timonium since the early 1960s.

In addition to his wife, Hall is survived by their three daughters, Norma, Martha, and Helen; a son, David; along with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.