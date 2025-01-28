Orioles' Gunnar Henderson named cover athlete for MLB The Show 25

BALTIMORE — Making history.

Gunnar Henderson becomes the first Oriole to make the cover of a MLB The Show game.

Not to be confused with the game's predecessor "MLB" when Cal Ripken Jr. made the cover of that.

For the first time in the game's history, they're featuring three cover athletes to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Henderson joins Pirates' pitcher Paul Skenes and Reds' shortstop Elly De La Cruz on the cover.

In 2023, Henderson was named American League Rookie of the Year. In his first full season with the Orioles, Henderson helped lead the team to its first postseason appearance in seven years.

He was selected to to start in the All-Star game and compete in the Home Run Derby as well.

The game will launch on March 18.