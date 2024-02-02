Orioles' GM says they were in 'dogged pursuit' of new pitcher

BALTIMORE — Earlier this week, the O's owners announced an agreement in principle to sell the team.

The team is already feeling the impact on the field, trading for Corbin Burnes.

He instantly becomes the team's best starting pitcher.

He won the Cy Young Award in 2021 with Milwaukee, as the best pitcher in the National League.

Today, O's general manager Mike Elias shared his excitement on the addition.

"Corbin Burnes is exactly what we needed. We were in a dogged pursuit of him the entire offseason. Obviously, there were other starting pitchers that we pursued. But it's hard to have somebody higher than Corbin Burnes on your wish list," Elias said.

"We couldn't have found a better upgrade. And now we're just gonna go play the games," Elias said.

Elias says the ownership change and the blockbuster trade coming within days of each other were not related, adding they've been in talks with Milwaukee for months.