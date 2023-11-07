Orioles' GM Mike Elias voted MLB Executive of the Year

BALTIMORE — Orioles' Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias has been named the 2023 Executive of the Year by Major League Baseball.

The award resulted from voting among the 30 clubs, each of which cast a vote prior to the start of the postseason.

The Orioles finished the season with a 101-61 record, two games ahead of Tampa Bay to secure the team's 10th American League East title.

They also clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.

The O's were the only team in the AL and one of three teams in MLB to win 100 games this season.

This team fielded the likes of All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, Most Valuable Oriole Award-winning infielder Gunnar Henderson and All-Star reliever Yennier Cano.

Elias, who was also voted the Sporting News 2023 MLB Executive of the Year by fellow AL and NL executives, completed his 17th season in MLB and fifth in Baltimore this year.