Orioles finalize 25 man roster just hours before Opening Day

BALTIMORE — Baseball season is officially upon us, with only a few hours to go until first pitch at 2:10pm.

The Orioles finalized their 25 man roster just as they get ready to take the field in Boston for the 2023 opener.

Following an impressive rookie season, phenom catcher Adley Rutschman is back behind the plate.

He's joined by pitcher Kyle Bradish, infielder Gunnar Henderson, and outfielder Kyle Stowers who are looking to followup on their successful 2022 big league debuts.

Also returning to the club are young stars Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, and Ryan Mountcastle.

The back end of the bullpen remains the same with Felix Bautista and Cionel Pérez.

Anchoring the starting rotation are new team additions Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin.

Gibson gets the Opening Day start, backed up by this newly released lineup.

Meanwhile four notable names will begin the season on the injured list, including off season acquisitions James McCann and Mychal Givens.

All Star pitcher John Means also begins the season on the 60 day injured list, as he continues recovering from an elbow injury that cost him most of last year.

For the full roster, click here.

