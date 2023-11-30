Orioles' Félix Bautista named American League Reliever of the Year

The accolades just won't stop for the O's after pitcher Félix Bautista was named 2023 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year.

With the unanimous decision, Bautista is just the second Orioles player to win the award.

He went 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP in his 56 appearances with the O's.

Bautista also converted 33 of his 39 save opportunities, including five or more than 1.0 inning. He led MLS relievers in strikeouts with 110, the third most by an Orioles reliever since in the team's history.

He finished ahead of AL runners-up Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto's Jordan Romano.