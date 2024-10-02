Orioles fall to Royals in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

BALTIMORE — Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series brought O's fans out to Camden Yards on Tuesday as they battled the Kansas City Royals.

Fans brought their excitement and Orioles pride to the stadium in hopes that the team would want to bounce back from last year's playoff exit.

The game was all about the pitchers, with no runs being scored in the first five innings.

It wasn't until the bottom of the sixth where Royals would score a run off of SS Bobby Witt Jr.'s single.

Orioles Ace Corbin Burnes left the game in the ninth after tallying 3 strikeouts and allowing 1 run.

Royals pitcher Cole Ragans tallied 8 strikeouts, allowing no runs.

The O's would fall 1-0.

Baltimore has lost their last 9 postseason games dating back to 2014.

Game 2 at Camden will be do or die for the O's as a loss would move the Royals to the AL Divisional Series against the New York Yankees.