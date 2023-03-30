Orioles defeat Red Sox 10-9 in season opener, Rutschman makes league history with 5 hits

BOSTON — The Orioles survive a wild ninth inning as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-9 on opening day.

Adley Rutschman played in his first season opener and made history as the first catcher to have five hits in a game. He also finished with a career best four RBI and a walk.

Ramon Urias finished with 15 hits, 9 walks, and five stolen bases. Kyle Gibson allowed four runs and six hits over five-plus innings.

By Scoring four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, the Orioles were able to take the an 8-2 lead.

The Orioles were in trouble in the 9th. They led the game 10-7 but errors almost cost them.

Late scores from the Red Sox brougth the game to 10-9.

Felix Bautista struck out Adam Duvall on three pitches to end the game.

The Orioles will now play the Red Sox again as their three game series continues Saturday.