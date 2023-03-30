Watch Now
Orioles defeat Red Sox 10-9 in season opener, Rutschman makes league history with 5 hits

Charles Krupa/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman dashes down the first base line on his RBI single in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 6:08 PM, Mar 30, 2023
BOSTON — The Orioles survive a wild ninth inning as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-9 on opening day.

Adley Rutschman played in his first season opener and made history as the first catcher to have five hits in a game. He also finished with a career best four RBI and a walk.

Ramon Urias finished with 15 hits, 9 walks, and five stolen bases. Kyle Gibson allowed four runs and six hits over five-plus innings.

By Scoring four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, the Orioles were able to take the an 8-2 lead.

The Orioles were in trouble in the 9th. They led the game 10-7 but errors almost cost them.

Late scores from the Red Sox brougth the game to 10-9.

Felix Bautista struck out Adam Duvall on three pitches to end the game.

The Orioles will now play the Red Sox again as their three game series continues Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
