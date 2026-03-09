Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Orioles' Countdown to Opening Day brings fan events, mascots, and more

BALTIMORE — Birdland, Opening Day is almost here.

The Baltimore Orioles have officially announced their Countdown to Opening Day events — a preseason celebration running from March 14–22.

Festivities kick off at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda with a Mall Rally open to fans of all ages. The event will feature Orioles alumni, including Al Bumbry, Joe Orsulak, Tommy Hunter, and Dave Johnson, along with appearances by the Orioles mascots.

Next, the Oriole Bird will march in Baltimore's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, celebrating the holiday in true Orioles fashion.

On Wednesday, March 18, families are invited to Story Time with The Bird at the Baltimore County Public Library — Cockeysville Branch.

The fun continues with a meet-and-greet featuring the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash at Weis Markets in Ijamsville, followed by a chance to meet the Camden Franks — Oriole Park's beloved racing hot dog mascots — at Weis Markets in Bel Air.

Wrapping up the celebration, the Orioles will host a series of school assemblies from March 23–25 across five counties and Baltimore City.

On the field, the O's face the Washington Nationals in their annual preseason matchup on Sunday, March 22 at Camden Yards, before heading to Washington for Game 2 on March 23.

The home opener against the Minnesota Twins is set for Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m.

