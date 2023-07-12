Orioles closer Félix Bautista takes loss in MLB All Star Game

BALTIMORE — For the first time in nine years, the National League toppled the American League in Major League Baseball's All Star Game.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista became the losing pitcher on record, surrendering a go-ahead two-run home run to Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, the game's eventual MVP.

He'd only given up three long balls in the entire first-half of the regular season.

Prior to Bautista entering the game in the eighth inning, the American League was in the lead 2-1.

Yet he failed to make it out of the inning, facing five total batters and registering only two outs, despite pitching to his regular battery mate Adley Rutschman.

Had Bautista held the lead, fellow O's reliever Yennier Cano would've been the winning pitcher after tossing a scoreless sixth inning.

Following an impressive Home Run Derby performance, Rutschman caught four innings but went hitless in just one plate appearance. He was on deck when the final out of the game was recorded.

Meanwhile Austin Hays started the game in center field, finishing 1-2 at the plate with a single.

It was the first Mid Summer Classic appearance for all four Orioles representatives.