Orioles cancel Birdland Caravan events due to impending snowstorm

Due to impending winter weather, all Birdland Caravan events scheduled for Saturday are canceled. The Otiole Bird and Mr. Splash Meet & Greet at Weis Markets in Bel Air, scheduled for Friday afternoon, is also canceled.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's ticketed events, Breakfast with the O's and Duckpin Bowling, will receive an email about receiving a full refund.

Due to weather impacting travel to and from Baltimore, player attendance for Friday events are changed:

  • Arcade Happy Hour at GameOn: Adley Rutschman and Tyler Wells
  • Flight Night at Guinness Open Gate Brewery: Craig Albernaz, Samuel Basallo, and Dylan Beavers

Opening day is Thursday, March 26 vs. Minnesota Twins at 3:05 p.m.

