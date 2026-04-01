Orioles call up Albert Suárez from Triple-A Norfolk, place Zach Eflin on 15-day injured list

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have called up right-handed pitcher Albert Suárez from Triple-A Norfolk.

Suárez, 36, was initially reassigned to the minors at the beginning of the season after appearing in five games for the Orioles in 2025.

The call-up comes following an injury to right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin, who left Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning due to elbow discomfort. Baltimore lost the game 8-5.

Eflin has been placed on the 15-day injured list, while the Orioles also transferred infielder Jordan Westburg to the 60-day injured list.

Game 3 of the series will take place this afternoon, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.