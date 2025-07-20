Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald suffers concussion after 25 foot fall from deer stand

BALTIMORE — Former Orioles pitcher and current member of the Birds broadcast booth, Ben McDonald, said he suffered a concussion and two cracked vertebra during a July 17 hunting accident.

"Apparently I fell out of a deer stand 25 feet up yesterday morning," McDonald wrote on X. "I’m fine and appreciate everyone checking on me."

McDonald also posted a video from a hospital bed, with his family reminding him of what happened.

"I must have a concussion, I can't remember a whole lot," McDonald says in the video, at which point one woman in the video responds "you do."

This is what a severe concussion looks like and sounds like!🤦‍♂️ (I still don’t remember anything) Apparently I fell out of a deer stand 25 feet up yesterday morning….I’m fine and appreciate everyone checking on me. Very lucky….concussion and 2 cracked vertebra’s….I’ll be back… pic.twitter.com/uvczgV1uOq — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) July 19, 2025

As for when we can expect to hear McDonald back to calling games, he says "soon!"