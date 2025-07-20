Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Orioles broadcaster Ben McDonald suffers concussion after 25 foot fall from deer stand

BALTIMORE — Former Orioles pitcher and current member of the Birds broadcast booth, Ben McDonald, said he suffered a concussion and two cracked vertebra during a July 17 hunting accident.

"Apparently I fell out of a deer stand 25 feet up yesterday morning," McDonald wrote on X. "I’m fine and appreciate everyone checking on me."

McDonald also posted a video from a hospital bed, with his family reminding him of what happened.

"I must have a concussion, I can't remember a whole lot," McDonald says in the video, at which point one woman in the video responds "you do."

As for when we can expect to hear McDonald back to calling games, he says "soon!"

