Orioles Bird surprises family who named youngest daughter after Adley Rutschman

A few weeks ago, we brought you the story of Adley Michelle, the first baby born at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center this year.

She was named after Orioles star Adley Rustchman, and as soon as Adley heard about the young one's story, he reached out to the O's to help him put together a personalized gift for the family.

On Thursday the Orioles Bird stopped by to bring the family an autographed baseball and Adley Rutschman t-shirts.

The family said they'll be rocking the shirts during their season pass visits to Camden Yards.