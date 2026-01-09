Orioles announce details for the club's 2026 Birdland Caravan

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced the return of the club's "Birdland Caravan," a weekend-long tour that brings Orioles baseball directly to fans.

The tour will take place from Thursday, January 22, through Saturday, January 24 at multiple locations throughout the region.

Current Orioles players participating in select events include Pete Alonso, Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beaver, Dietrich Enns, Ryan Helsley, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jeremiah Jackson, Trevor Rogers, Adley Rutschman, Tyler Wells, Jordan Westburg and Grant Wolfram.

The Caravan will make stops throughout Maryland including Baltimore, Bethesda, Ellicott City, Halethorpe, Linthicum Heights, Sykesville and a mystery pop-up location in Prince George's County.

Tickets are required for several key events including the "Meet New O's" event, breakfast with the O's and family bingo.

All profits from the Caravan events will benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation.

