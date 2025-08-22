Orioles agree to 8-year extension for top prospect Samuel Basallo

BALTIMORE — The Orioles and catcher Samuel Basallo are finalizing an eight-year $67 million contract extension.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal, once completed, will begin next season and includes a club option as well.

It can max out at $88.5 million and is the largest pre-arbitration extension for a catcher.

Basallo, one of the best prospects in baseball, just made his league debut in Houston five days ago.

He will serves as the primary catcher with Adley Rutschman going on the injured list with an oblique strain.