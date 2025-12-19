Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

Orioles acquire pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Orioles Baseball
Gail Burton/AP
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Rays Orioles Baseball
Posted

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have a new pitcher and he's coming from a division rival.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Orioles are acquiring pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays.

In exchange, outfielder Slater de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn as well as a Competitive Balance Round A pick.

Baz, 26, has spent his entire four-year career with the Rays.

In 2025, he had a 4.87 ERA, striking out 176 batters.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are