Orioles acquire pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have a new pitcher and he's coming from a division rival.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Orioles are acquiring pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays.

In exchange, outfielder Slater de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn as well as a Competitive Balance Round A pick.

Baz, 26, has spent his entire four-year career with the Rays.

In 2025, he had a 4.87 ERA, striking out 176 batters.