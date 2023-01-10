Orioles 2023 Stadium Giveaways include player bobbleheads, team swag

BALTIMORE — Orioles fans who collect stadium giveaways will want to make their way over to Camden Yards during the 2023 season.

On Tuesday the team released their annual promotional schedule that includes player bobbleheads and O's attire.

Here are some of the highlights.

In the season opening series against the Yankees on April 9, the first 10,000 fans ages 14 and under will receive a Nickelodeon themed Oriole Bird bobblehead.

On Mother's Day the first 15,000 fans 15 and older get an Orioles Crossbody Bag.

Two weeks later, on May 27 against Texas the first 20,000 fans 15 and up can add a Ryan Mountcastle bobblehead to their collection.

A Captain America inspired Adley Rutschman bobblehead will be handed out at the gate prior to the game against the Royals on June 10.

As summer kicks in July 1 the Birds will give out a Hawaiian shirt prior to the Minnesota game.

Later in the month on July 15, the team will be giving away soccer jerseys to the first 25,000 fans 15 and over.

Then in August it's two more bobbleheads including an Eddie Murray 1983 World Series 40th Anniversary edition (Aug. 5), and Felix Bautista (Aug. 26).

The home season closes out with an Orioles Lightweight Hoodie giveaway on September 30.

For a full list click here.