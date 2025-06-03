Oriole Bird ranked among top 10 baseball mascots that "make us blush and crush"

BALTIMORE — Known for lots of things like Old Bay and crab cakes, Baltimore's also the birthplace of Yankees legend Babe Ruth and the nation's Star Spangled Banner.

Additionally, it's home to our beloved Orioles and Ravens.

Many know Baltimore for its Charm City nickname, which came about during a 1970s tourism campaign launched by then Mayor William Donald Schaefer.

A newly released survey suggests there maybe another reason behind the Charm.

Enter the Oriole Bird! You read that right...

BetUS, a national online sports book, just ranked the Bird tenth sexiest mascot in Major League Baseball.

The company says it analyzed all 30 MLB mascots using a variety of methods such as personality traits, social media following, and online search volume.

The end result found the Bird among baseball's top 10 mascots that "make us blush and crush."



Rank

Name

Team

Personality

Color Attractiveness Score

1

Baxter

Arizona Diamondbacks

ESFP

3

2

Phillie Phanatic

Philadelphia Phillies

ENFP

7.5

3

Clark the Cub

Chicago Cubs

ISFP

4

4

Rosie Red

Cincinnati Reds

ESFJ

4

5

Mrs. Met

New York Mets

ESFJ

5

6

Billy the Marlin

Miami Marlins

ENFP

5

7

Mr. Met

New York Mets

ESTJ

5

8

Raymond

Tampa Bay Rays

ENFP

5

9

Orbit

Houston Astros

ENTP

7.5

10

Oriole Bird

Baltimore Orioles

ENFP

5.5



“The Oriole Bird has been turning heads in Baltimore for decades, and now he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves," said Andres Vargas, Head Content Editor at BetUS. "He’s not just a ballpark staple, he's a heartthrob. With infectious energy, vibrant orange feathers, and a personality that lights up the stadium, the Oriole Bird proves that charm goes a long way, even in feathers. This ranking isn’t all about looks, it's about presence, charisma, and the ability to make fans smile game after game. Whether he's dancing in the aisles or hamming it up for the camera, he embodies everything we love about mascots: joy, spirit, and star power.”

Since the Bird's got bragging rights now, here's a little background per the Orioles.

According to our feathered friend's official team bio, the Bird was born April 6, 1979, after hatching out of a giant egg at old Memorial Stadium.

The Bird stands tall at "somewhere between tweety bird and big bird," weighing in at a lean mean "one quarter ton of feathers."

To maintain a wonderful physique, the Bird primarily feeds on seed, but sometimes sneaks in a crab cake.

In case you're wondering about an exercise routine, the Bird's preferred workout consists of "sliding on dugouts and acting like a birdbrain."

Besides being one of baseball's sexiest, the Bird is a member of the Mascot Hall of Fame class of 2019.

Having no idea we were in the presence of such greatness, the Bird paid a special visit to WMAR before the start of the 2024 season.

As a congratulations, here's some highlights.