O'Neill extends opening day streak as O's swat first-game record six homers, rout Blue Jays 12-2

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run home run, extending his major league record by homering for a sixth straight opening day, and the Baltimore Orioles hit a franchise record six opening day home runs to rout the Blue Jays 12-2 on Thursday.

Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins both homered twice and Jordan Westburg also connected in Baltimore’s biggest ever opening day power display. The Orioles hit four opening day homers in 1982 and 2006.

O’Neill went 3 for 3, walked twice and scored three times.

Zach Eflin (1-0) allowed two hits in six innings as the Orioles opened a big league season outside the United States for the first time.

Eflin retired the first 10 batters before walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the fourth inning. Two batters later, Andrés Giménez hit a two-run home run, Toronto’s first hit.

Making his fifth opening day start and third with the Blue Jays, José Berríos (0-1) allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings.

Toronto’s Anthony Santander went 0 or 4 against his former team. Santander signed a five-year deal with the club in January.

The Blue Jays had their franchise-record streak of season-opening wins snapped at five.