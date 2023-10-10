Kremer, with a heavy heart and determined mind, gets Game 3 nod over Gibson in must-win scenario

ARLINGTON, Texas — There were two lingering Orioles questions heading into workout day at Globe Life Field on Monday afternoon.

Will this resilient young team be able to bounce back once again – this time with their season fully on the line?

Who will start the win-or-go home Game 3 for the Orioles on Tuesday evening against the Texas Rangers, who lead the best-of-five ALDS, 2-0?

We’ll all have to tune in to see which Orioles club shows up Tuesday night, the one that confidently won 101 games this season or the one that hasn’t been able to put together a complete game in the postseason so far.

We now know who’ll get the ball Tuesday night against the AL’s best offense: 27-year-old right-hander Dean Kremer, who was 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA in 32 starts this season for the Orioles.

It’s not a huge surprise. The choice was between Kremer and 35-year-old right-hander Kyle Gibson, who was 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 33 starts this year.

It was basically Kremer’s better overall year versus Gibson’s experience. And manager Brandon Hyde chose Kremer, who isn’t a stranger to big games despite never before participating in the MLB playoffs.

Kremer started for Team Israel in this year’s World Baseball Classic and was on the mound to start the Orioles’ two clinchers in September, combining to allow one run in 10 1/3 innings while the Orioles secured a playoff berth and then their first division title in nine years.

“He’s had a nice year for us and he's kind of (been) in the mix all along. We were just kind of waiting to see where we were a little bit,” Hyde said. “But Dean's throwing the ball extremely well. Had a nice season for us. We're looking forward to watching him start (Tuesday).”

Kremer found out Sunday that he’d be getting Tuesday’s assignment and said he doesn’t expect the butterflies to take hold until game day. He added he is, “honored. I mean, it's been quite a fun season. So just adding to that, it’s the best.”

He’s hopeful his performances in the clinchers will prepare him a bit for the postseason stage.

“I'd like to think so,” Kremer said. “Both those games had a pretty electric atmosphere.”

Regardless, Kremer will be pitching with a heavy heart. He has dual, U.S.-Israeli citizenship, has family currently living in Israel and has spent significant time in that country over the years. On Monday, he addressed the recent violence and declaration of war in Israel.

“My family's OK. I mean, obviously, it's a very sad situation. A lot of things are being brought to light,” Kremer said. “But everybody's OK right now.”

Hyde checked on Kremer Monday morning at breakfast and Kremer said several of his teammates have also talked with him about the Israeli situation and his extended family. It’s in his thoughts, he said, but there’s no question he’ll be focused on baseball in Game 3.

“Is there a hesitation? No,” Kremer said. “I still want to pitch, but, I mean, it's going to be in the back of my head.”

I have no concern about Kremer’s concentration level for Tuesday. He’s an ardent competitor and a professional. He understands what is at stake in Game 3 and I expect he’ll deliver a full effort.

If I were making the choice, however, I would have gone with Gibson, simply for the experience factor. As we saw with rookie Grayson Rodriguez on Sunday, mistakes, such as four walks, are amplified in the postseason. Gibson has been in nearly every situation possible in his lengthy career; he has learned how to salvage an outing that begins choppily.

That’s his advantage over Kremer. Simply a matter of knowing through experience how to remain calm. Kremer is learning that, too, but Gibson seemingly has a master’s in it.

Another advantage for Gibson is that he has typically lasted longer in games this year than Kremer. Gibson has logged 192 innings in 33 starts; Kremer threw 172 2/3 in 32 starts.

That length, however, isn’t as important in a potentially clinching game. Hyde said for Tuesday’s battle, “all hands will be on deck.” In other words, we could see Gibson early if Kremer struggles. Or someone else coming out of the bullpen quickly. It’s a must-win, and so the leash can’t be long if there’s trouble.

The Orioles, however, are remaining positive. It’s been a season of comebacks, so they are hoping for another. And they feel like Kremer gives them a real chance to keep playing.

“All year he's been that guy that's helped guide us through those little swing starts that we needed him to come through,” infielder Gunnar Henderson said. “And being able to have him on the mound (Tuesday) is going to be great. I'm really looking forward to playing behind him.”