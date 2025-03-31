Just four games into the season, Orioles injuries are already piling up

BALTIMORE — We're just four games into the 2025 season, and injuries are already piling up for the Orioles.

On Monday the club placed outfielder Colton Cowser on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb fracture.

The move comes just hours before the O's home opener at Camden Yards.

Baltimore returns with a 2-2 record after splitting a four game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The Birds are already without star infielder Gunnar Henderson and ace starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

Kyle Bradish, another valuable starter, also remains on the 60-day injured list.

Last year Cowser finished second place in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

The team has called up outfielder Dylan Carlson from triple A to take his place on the active roster.