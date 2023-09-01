Watch Now
John Means inches closer to O's return after throwing 5 scoreless innings in rehab start

Associated Press
Posted at 10:59 AM, Sep 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Orioles could soon get back one of their top pitchers.

John Means continues the road to recovery from a 2022 shoulder injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery.

On Thursday the southpaw made his fifth rehab start with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

The 2019 All Star tossed five innings of scoreless one hit baseball against Worcester.

Baltimore hasn't indicated when Means will officially be reinstated from the injured list.

It's also unclear whether the team will slot him into the starting rotation or bullpen.

Beginning Friday Major League clubs can expand their active roster to 28 players.

According to a report on MLB.Com the team is planning to recall outfielder Colton Cowser and reliever Joey Krehbiel.

This would require an additional roster move if or when Means returns.

