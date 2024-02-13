Job fair Tuesday afternoon at Camden Yards for upcoming Orioles season

BALTIMORE — A job fair will be held Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to fill stadium positions for the 2024 baseball season.

A variety of jobs are available, including ticket takers, ushers, greeters and guest experience reps.

The freebies for Birdland employees include game tickets, meals, parking and uniforms. Employees also get attendance bonuses and flexible schedules.

Job seekers should enter the stadium through the Home Plate Plaza near Gate D. Free parking is available in Lot A.

Spring training opens Wednesday in Sarasota, Florida, for the defending American League East champs. Opening day is Thursday, March 28, when the Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels.