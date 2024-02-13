Watch Now
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Job fair Tuesday afternoon at Camden Yards for upcoming Orioles season

Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Oriole Park at Camden Yards on the afternoon of what was supposed to be the Orioles' 2023 home opener
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 12:22:09-05

BALTIMORE — A job fair will be held Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to fill stadium positions for the 2024 baseball season.

A variety of jobs are available, including ticket takers, ushers, greeters and guest experience reps.

The freebies for Birdland employees include game tickets, meals, parking and uniforms. Employees also get attendance bonuses and flexible schedules.

Job seekers should enter the stadium through the Home Plate Plaza near Gate D. Free parking is available in Lot A.

Spring training opens Wednesday in Sarasota, Florida, for the defending American League East champs. Opening day is Thursday, March 28, when the Orioles face the Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices