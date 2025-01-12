Jerseys, bobbleheads, caps among many Orioles 2025 stadium giveaways

BALTIMORE — Orioles fans who collect stadium giveaways will want to make their way over to Camden Yards during the 2025 season.

The team recently released their annual promotional schedule including lots of player bobbleheads and O's attire.

Here are some of the highlights.

New this year the team will hand out hockey jerseys (April 18), and a bowling shirt (May 30).

Fans can expect plenty of hat giveaways as well, including a straw hat (June 15), yacht rock cap (July 10), Corduroy Cap (August 10), Cowboy Hat (August 22), and Knit Beanie (September 23).

A bunch of popular freebies are returning too, like the Birdland Hawaiian Shirt, which will be available before two games (July 8 and 12).

Pride Jersey day is June 25, followed a month later by floppy hats on July 25.

What would a season be without Jim Palmer?

On August 23, the club is paying homage to the hall of fame pitcher with a replica jersey giveaway.

Don't forget about the bobble heads. New owner David Rubenstein is getting his own on April 19, as is outfielder Colton Cowser (May 2), pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (May 31), second-year man Jordan Westburrg (July 28), and franchise catcher Adley Rutschman (September 24).

Star infielder Gunnar Henderson's bobble head day is May 4, during Star Wars week.

Children ages 4 to 14 can run the bases after each Sunday home game.

Game tickets go on sale to the public on January 16.