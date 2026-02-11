Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jackson Holliday to miss Opening Day due to broken bone in right hand

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday before his MLB debut at Fenway Park
Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will miss Opening Day because of a broken bone in his right hand.

He has a procedure set for Thursday to repair the fracture of the hamate bone, and his timeline to return after Spring Training will likely be a few weeks.

The injury occurred during batting practice back on February 6. The Orioles picked up infielder Blaze Alexander the day before that, noted Mike Elias, which could indicate the former Diamondback could take over second base in Holliday's absence.

The 22-year-old debuted for the Orioles in April 2024. Last season, he recorded 17 home runs, a .229 average, and 55 RBI.

Orioles Opening Day is Thursday, March 26, against the Minnesota Twins.

