Jackson Holliday set to play his first game at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — It's the day Orioles fans have waited for since the day he was drafted, Jackson Holliday will make his Camden Yards debut this evening against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Tuesday, Holliday was called up by the O's during their series against the Boston Red Sox.

He made his official debut in Game 2, going 0-4 with two strikeouts and an RBI groundout.

In Game 3 Holliday would score two runs.

The O's would eventually sweep that series, bringing them to 8-4 so far in the season.

With two games under his belt, Holliday will now have his opportunity to embrace the home crowd for the first time since being called up.