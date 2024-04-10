It's a Holliday, the O's have called up Jackson

BALTIMORE — According to ESPN, Jackson Holliday, the Orioles' highly anticipated prospect, has been called up to the big leagues.

The 20-year-old was recently reassigned to the minors after not making the opening-day roster, even though he had a great showing in spring training.

BREAKING: The Baltimore Orioles are calling up infielder Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 10, 2024

Birds' fans have been waiting since Holliday was drafted number one overall to finally see him at Camden Yards.

They will get their chance soon.

The new kid is expected to join the O's in Boston tomorrow night.