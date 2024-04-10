Watch Now
It's a Holliday, the O's have called up Jackson

Mike Janes/Four Seam Images via AP
Posted at 10:25 PM, Apr 09, 2024
BALTIMORE — According to ESPN, Jackson Holliday, the Orioles' highly anticipated prospect, has been called up to the big leagues.

The 20-year-old was recently reassigned to the minors after not making the opening-day roster, even though he had a great showing in spring training.

Birds' fans have been waiting since Holliday was drafted number one overall to finally see him at Camden Yards.

They will get their chance soon.

The new kid is expected to join the O's in Boston tomorrow night.

