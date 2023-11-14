Watch Now
Gunnar Henderson named American League Rookie of the Year

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches his single off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Baltimore. <br/><br/>
Posted at 7:00 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 19:00:07-05

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson can add another honor to his belt after being named American League Rookie of the Year, the Orioles announced Monday.

This comes just a few days after winning the Silver Slugger award alongside teammate Adley Rutschman.

Henderson is the first unanimous winner in franchise history.

He set Orioles rookie records in extra-base hits, runs, bWAR, and slugging percentage.

Henderson notched .255/.325/.489 (143-for-560) with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 100 runs, 82 RBI, 56 walks (1 IBB), and 10 stolen bases in 150 games (143 starts) this season.

He is the first Oriole to win the award since Gregg Olson in 1989.

