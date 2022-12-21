Free agent reliever Mychal Givens returns to Orioles on one-year deal

BALTIMORE — A familiar face is returning to the Orioles

On Wednesday the club announced a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Mychal Givens.

The 32-year-old right-hander was initially drafted by Baltimore as a shortstop in the second round of the 2009 draft.

After playing three-seasons at the minor league level, the franchise chose to convert Givens to a relief pitcher in 2013.

He made his big league debut with the Orioles in June of 2015, and would go onto pitch five-plus seasons for the team before being traded to the Colorado Rockies midway through the 2020 season, in exchange for infielders Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra.

Givens has become somewhat of a journeyman since then, spending time with the Cincinnati Reds and splitting last season between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

In 419 career appearances, Givens has amassed a win-loss record of 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA.

The new contract also includes a mutual option for 2024.