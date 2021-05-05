Former Baltimore Orioles manager, coach Ray Miller dies at the age of 75

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller has died at the age of 75, according to reports.

The Takoma Park native replaced Davey Johnson as the birds manager in 1998, compiling a 157-167 record in two seasons.

Nicknamed the Rabbit, Miller also served three different stints as O's pitching coach including the 1983 World Series Championship team.

Throughout his career, Miller coached former Cy Young award winning pitchers Jim Palmer, Mike Flanagan and Steve Stone.

The Orioles inducted Miller into their Hall of Fame in 2010.