Former Baltimore Orioles manager, coach Ray Miller dies at the age of 75

AP Photo/Nick Wass
Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller, whose job is considered in peril as the team record stands at 6-16, smiles in the dugout during the Orioles' 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Friday, April 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 3:05 PM, May 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Orioles manager Ray Miller has died at the age of 75, according to reports.

The Takoma Park native replaced Davey Johnson as the birds manager in 1998, compiling a 157-167 record in two seasons.

Nicknamed the Rabbit, Miller also served three different stints as O's pitching coach including the 1983 World Series Championship team.

Throughout his career, Miller coached former Cy Young award winning pitchers Jim Palmer, Mike Flanagan and Steve Stone.

The Orioles inducted Miller into their Hall of Fame in 2010.

