Fans can pay respects to Brooks Robinson at Oriole Park Monday

BALTIMORE — Next week Orioles baseball fans will get to pay their respects to the late great Brooks Robinson.

On October 2 the team will host a public memorial for the Hall of Fame third baseman at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The memorial will begin at 10am with free parking available in lots A, B & C.

Fans attending the event can enter the ballpark through gate E starting at 9am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Constance and Brooks Robinson Charitable Foundation at 2 Railroad Avenue in Glyndon, Maryland 21071.

RELATED: Current and former Orioles mourn passing of Brooks Robinson

Robinson died Tuesday at the age of 86. The Orioles scored five runs during Wednesday night's win against the Nationals, which coincidentally was Robinson's jersey number.

He spent his entire 23-year big league career with the Birds, winning two world series championships.

During that period Robinson compiled 16 gold gloves, took home an MVP and made 18 all star teams.