Enjoy 1992 ticket prices for first two Orioles home series

<p>BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view before the start of the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:29 AM, Mar 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — You can party like it's 1992 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the ballpark. To celebrate, you can enjoy some really cheap ticket prices, with tickets as low as four dollars a seat.

The offer is good for every game April 12 through April 17 - two games against the Milwaukee Brewers and three against the New York Yankees. This does not include the Orioles' home opener April 11.

You have between now and April 10 at 11:59 p.m. to get these cheap tickets. Be sure to use the coupon code "1992" when checking out.

Click here to purchase your 1992 tickets.

