Enjoy 1992 ticket prices for first two Orioles home series

BALTIMORE — You can party like it's 1992 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the ballpark. To celebrate, you can enjoy some really cheap ticket prices, with tickets as low as four dollars a seat.

The offer is good for every game April 12 through April 17 - two games against the Milwaukee Brewers and three against the New York Yankees. This does not include the Orioles' home opener April 11.

You have between now and April 10 at 11:59 p.m. to get these cheap tickets. Be sure to use the coupon code "1992" when checking out.

