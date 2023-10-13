Downtown Partnership hosts Orioles rally to celebrate the season

BALTIMORE — The Orioles may not be playing another game this year, but that's not stopping fans from coming out, in appreciation of a sensational season.

It was a bitter-sweet post season run but the bitter is finally starting to ware off as fans celebrate the countless sweet moments.

Fans gathered in downtown Baltimore at Central Plaza for a rally thrown by the downtown partnership.

There was food, DJ's and of course plenty of reminiscing on the season.

"Baltimore loves you, it was a great time, I went to game one, too much energy. I've been to five Super Bowls, its not even comparable with the energy at Camden Yards so just hold your heads up guys, but we'll be back next year not a doubt," one fan said.

The Orioles open next season at home on March 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, only 167 days from now, but who's counting?