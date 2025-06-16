Don't look now, the O's have been winning games, sweep Angels

Since May 30th, the Orioles have won 11 out of their last 15 games. The birds moved the broom and swept the Angels for the first time in two years (September 2023).

The pitching led the way on Sunday. O's pitcher Scott Blewett kept the Angels limited to only two runs on two hits, one being a homer.

Lefty Cade Povich closed the door on Los Angeles with 3.2 scoreless innings, which saw three hits, a walk, and four strikeouts.

This is a big step for Povich, as this was his first MLB appearance in relief and only his 4th in his pro career.

Catcher Gary Sánchez hit his 6th career grand slam during the 7th inning. He has also homered in back-to-back games since reemerging from the 10-day injured list.

Second baseman Hordan Westburg has been "Mr. Do-It-All," tying a career high with three runs scored, a double, three homers, and eight RBIs in five games.

Third baseman Ramón Urías has notched two homers in his last four games.

The O's will be playing the Rays in Tampa Bay Monday at 7:35pm.

