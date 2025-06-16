Watch Now
Local SportsBaseballBaltimore Orioles

Actions

Don't look now, the O's have been winning games, sweep Angels

Orioles complete sweep of Angels behind Scott Blewett's strong start, Cade Povich's scoreless relief, and Gary Sánchez's grand slam as Baltimore wins 11 of their last 15 games
Angels Orioles Baseball
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Scott Blewett delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Angels Orioles Baseball
Posted
and last updated

Since May 30th, the Orioles have won 11 out of their last 15 games. The birds moved the broom and swept the Angels for the first time in two years (September 2023).

The pitching led the way on Sunday. O's pitcher Scott Blewett kept the Angels limited to only two runs on two hits, one being a homer.

Lefty Cade Povich closed the door on Los Angeles with 3.2 scoreless innings, which saw three hits, a walk, and four strikeouts.

This is a big step for Povich, as this was his first MLB appearance in relief and only his 4th in his pro career.

Catcher Gary Sánchez hit his 6th career grand slam during the 7th inning. He has also homered in back-to-back games since reemerging from the 10-day injured list.

Second baseman Hordan Westburg has been "Mr. Do-It-All," tying a career high with three runs scored, a double, three homers, and eight RBIs in five games.

Third baseman Ramón Urías has notched two homers in his last four games.

The O's will be playing the Rays in Tampa Bay Monday at 7:35pm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are