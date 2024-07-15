Corbin Burnes named American League starting pitcher for All-Star Game

The Orioles are representing big time for this year's MLB All-Star Game and that representation continues to grow.

On Monday, the team announced that the Corbin Burnes will be the American League's starting pitcher.

Burnes, 29, was acquired by the team in February via trade.

It's Corbin's world and we are just living in it. pic.twitter.com/6uKrPPd4e3 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 15, 2024

Since joining the team, Burnes has a 9-4 record, tallying 110 strikeouts.

For this year's All-Star game, the Orioles have 5 participants, tying the most they've ever had since 2016.