Watch Now
SportsBaseballOrioles

Actions

Corbin Burnes named American League starting pitcher for All-Star Game

Corbin Burnes
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Baltimore.
Corbin Burnes
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 15, 2024

The Orioles are representing big time for this year's MLB All-Star Game and that representation continues to grow.

On Monday, the team announced that the Corbin Burnes will be the American League's starting pitcher.

Burnes, 29, was acquired by the team in February via trade.

Since joining the team, Burnes has a 9-4 record, tallying 110 strikeouts.

For this year's All-Star game, the Orioles have 5 participants, tying the most they've ever had since 2016.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices