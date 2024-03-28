Watch Now
Corbin Burnes' 11 strikeouts helped Orioles secure Opening Day victory

Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 28, 2024
BALTIMORE — Opening Day marked the first game under the David Rubenstein era.

The Orioles got a dominant 11-3 win over the Angels to start the season.

In his debut, ace pitcher Corbin Burnes had himself a game. He racked up 11 strikeouts over six innings to help his team get the win.

He set the record for most strikeouts by a pitcher in his O's debut.

Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins both homered as well.

The O's will look to keep the momentum rolling as they play the Angels again on Saturday.

