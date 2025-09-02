Cal Ripken Jr. reflects on breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive games record 30 years later

On September 6, 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. played his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking a record Lou Gehrig set more than half a century earlier.

This Saturday marks 30 years since that historic moment, and the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating the milestone.

Former teammates like Mike Mussina and Jim Palmer will be there for the commemoration.

When we spoke with Ripken about breaking the record, his biggest takeaway wasn't making history that night — it was that the Orioles won the game.

"We pitched really well, we play great defense. We scored, we had some timely hitting and timely run scoring, and we swept a California Angels team that was headed to the playoffs. And it made, it made me feel really good instead of just celebrating a consecutive game streak, we were celebrating in style by winning," Ripken said.

Other events for the game include a museum installation of Ripken memorabilia. Pregame ceremonies start at 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

