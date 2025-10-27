Baltimore Orioles tap Craig Albernaz as new manager

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have hired a new skipper.

On Monday the club revealed Craig Albernaz as their managerial pick.

The 42-year-old has no big league management experience.

He spent the last two seasons as part of the Cleveland Guardians coaching staff, most recently as "associate manager."

The Guardians won the American League Central Division in both seasons that Albernaz coached.

Prior to his time in Cleveland, Albernaz was the San Francisco Giants bullpen and catching coach from 2020-2023.

Albernaz has managed in the minor leagues for the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

In two seasons on the farm, at Short-Season A Hudson Valley (2017) and Class-A Bowling Green (2018), he compiled a 145-83 record (.636 winning percentage).

“I am deeply honored and humbled to join the storied Baltimore Orioles organization,” said Albernaz. “This is a tremendous honor, and I'm grateful to Mike Elias and the entire Orioles team for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading this talented club.”

Introducing our new Manager, Craig Albernaz! Welcome to Birdland!



For 2026 ticket information, go to https://t.co/gkxLtTKbAf 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/er8W7s6T0k — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 27, 2025

While Albernaz never made the Major Leagues as a player, he did appear in 380 professional games, including 122 at the Triple-A level.

Albernaz and his wife, Genevieve, currently reside in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with their three children.

“Craig has built an exemplary career across multiple successful organizations and brings a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge, and talent to our organization and to this new challenge," said Orioles President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Mike Eilias. "We believe he is the right person at the right time to elevate our baseball operations and guide our team back to the playoffs and a World Series Championship.”

Albernaz replaces interim manager, Tony Mansolino, who took over for Brandon Hyde mid-way through last season.

Mansolino led the Orioles to a 60-59 record, which was last place in the AL East.