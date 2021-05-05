Watch
Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means throws a no-hitter against Mariners

John Bazemore/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means works against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Means
Posted at 6:17 PM, May 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means throws a no-hitter in 6-0 win by Orioles in Seattle.

It would have been a perfect game but a third strike got past the catcher and allowed a Mariner to get to first in the third inning.

He was soon after thrown out trying to steal second, so Means still faced the minimum 27 batters.

The last Orioles pitcher to throw a complete game no-hitter was Jim Palmer in 1969. (Four Orioles combined to throw a team no-hitter in 1991.)

