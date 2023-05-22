Baltimore Orioles officially unveil new City Connect jerseys

BALTIMORE — On Monday the Baltimore Orioles officially unveiled their new "City Connect" jerseys.

The jersey's all black and white design is made up of six specific characteristics telling the story of Baltimore.

First the inner neck of the jersey has a mixture of colors representing the City's pioneering history and desire for creative change.

Baltimore is stitched in white bold typeface lettering across the chest, inspired by the Globe Collection and Press at Maryland Institute College of Art.

Baltimore's neighborhoods are represented along the sleeve pattern. The gray exterior shows society's so called "surface level view" of the City, while the colorfulness of the interior expresses Baltimore's vibrant arts culture.

The slogan "You Can't Clip These Wings" penned by Baltimore-based poet, Kondwani Fiedel, appears on the bottom left of the jersey.

It highlights Baltimore's history of perseverance with the goal of spreading hope.

Accompanying the slogan is a white scripted "B" symbolizing Baltimore, similar to the team's home jerseys.

The same slogan also appears on the team's matching team cap and above the Connect jersey's left sleeve ring.

Fans can expect to see the team sporting their new jerseys during several Friday night home games throughout the season, the first being May 26.

Click here for the City Connect schedule, which explains how you can buy a jersey of your own.