Baltimore Orioles 2026 tickets, special packages go on sale Wednesday

BALTIMORE — It's about that time.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Monday that single-game tickets and special ticket packages for the 2026 season will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 14.

Some special events slated for the season include Party at the Yard Fridays, Family Sundays, Tupac and Pete Alonso bobblehead giveaways, and two fireworks nights.

Party at the Yard Fridays will debut for the first time at Camden Yards this season. For every Friday home game, fans can enjoy live music and special photo opportunities in Legends Park before the game and will be able to see surprise celebrity guest splashers in the Bird Bath Splash Zone.

Family Sundays will bring family-friendly pregame experiences to fans, including kids-only player and coach autograph sessions, live music and dance parties in Legends Park, and mascot meet-and-greets.

Young fans will also have the opportunity to participate in pre- and in-game activities like serving as guest splashers and yelling the ceremonial "Play ball!" Kids Run the Bases will also return for each Sunday home game for children ages 4-12.

A new ticket option is now available to fans as well. Fans can now attend games for $19, including all fees, with seating options in the lower-level terrace boxes for Monday through Thursday games, excluding Opening Day.

The Friday Birdland Student Pass will also be available for student sign-ups.

If you want to view the full schedule for the O's this upcoming season, click here.