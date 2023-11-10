Adley Rustchman, Gunnar Henderson win 2023 American League Silver Slugger award

BALTIMORE — Congratulations are in order for Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson for winning the 2023 American League Silver Slugger Award.

Henderson becomes the first Orioles rookie to receive the honor in club history and the AL's second-ever winner from the utility spot since the position's addition in 2022.

He batted .255/.325/.489 (143-for-560) with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 100 runs scored, 82 RBI, 56 walks (1 IBB), and 10 stolen bases in 150 games (143 starts) during his rookie campaign.

Rutschman, 25, appeared in 154 games (149 starts), slashing .277/.374/.435 (163-for-588) with 31 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 84 runs scored, 80 RBI, 92 walks (6 IBB), and one steal.

Rutschman joins Mickey Tittleon as the only Orioles backstops to earn the honor.

The O's was one of three MLB teams with multiple winners, along with the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.